Central ministry asks Haryana governor to ponder over his relation with state child welfare council

The central government has asked the Haryana governor, Bandaru Dattatraya, to contemplate over continuing his association with the Haryana State Council for Child Welfare (HSCCW) in view of an ongoing CBI investigation in the alleged embezzlement of funds by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) of which HSCCW is an affiliate.

The Governor who is the president of HSCCW was made conscious of the CBI probe by the Union ministry of women and child development earlier in March. The Union ministry wrote that the state governments as well as central government ministries and organisations have been asked to disassociate themselves from extending any support to ICCW in view of the alleged financial impropriety.

“As evident from the information on official websites of ICCW/SCCW and other sources, it is seen that governor of Haryana is holding post of president of Haryana State Council for Child Welfare. I request you to kindly take note of the matter and suitably brief the governor in the matter. I would be grateful if the ministry is intimated about the directions of the governor,’’ said the central ministry’s rather deferential communication to secretary to the governor. The governor is appointed by the President on the advice of the central government.

Reiteration and reminder

The central ministry’s PALNA Division on October 5 sent a communication again, a sort of a reminder, to Haryana Raj Bhawan regarding disassociation from ICCW in view of the FIR against ICCW for alleged embezzlement of funds released by the Union ministry of women and child development. “ It is accordingly requested that requisite inputs may be provided to this ministry at the earliest,’’ the October 5 communication said.

A March 31 communication from Union women and child development ministry had conveyed to Haryana Raj Bhawan that a first information report was registered against the ICCW in April 2019 for alleged embezzlement of funds in clear violation of financial rules of the central government in utilisation of ministry’s funds. “Considering the gravity of the case, the ministry has entrusted the investigation of the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” a joint secretary of the central ministry wrote to the Raj Bhawan.

The central ministry’s communication said that ICCW has its affiliates in 31 states and union territories with their own constitution and are registered under Societies Registration Act. “These affiliates, called State Council for Child Welfare, work in close co-ordination and collaboration with Indian Council for Child Welfare,” the communication said.

It also said that as the activities of ICCW were seemingly not above board, this ministry had earlier written to central ministries and organisations as well as states and union territories drawing their attention towards inappropriate functioning of ICCW, particularly with regard to financial impropriety. “ The ministry, vide its August 24, 2020 letter, had informed all the states about Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purasakar and clearly advised to disassociate from extending any support to ICCW and inform the ministry about such approach by the organisation,’’ the communication said.

