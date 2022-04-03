Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Central service rules: PUTA forms panels to get benefit for Panjab University teachers
chandigarh news

Central service rules: PUTA forms panels to get benefit for Panjab University teachers

On Wednesday, the PUTA executive had decided to form advisory and working committees after the central service rules were notified for the UT employees, while Panjab University faculty were left out
The Panjab University teachers’ body also appealed for unity among all members, as divisions will prove detrimental for the faculty. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has constituted two committees to pursue adoption of central service rules for the varsity’s faculty.

On Wednesday, the PUTA executive had decided to form advisory and working committees after the central service rules were notified for the UT employees, while PU faculty were left out. The advisory committee members are professors Ronki Ram, Rajat Sandhir, Akshaya Kumar, Sukhbir Kaur and Devinder Singh, among others.

The members of the working committee include the PUTA president, vice-president, former PUTA president Rajesh Gill and professor Navdeep Goyal. PU teachers have yet to get the benefit of the revised pay scales as per the UGC Seventh Pay Commission, as Punjab has not adopted it. The teachers’ body also appealed for unity among all members, as divisions will prove detrimental for the faculty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP