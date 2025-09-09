Central teams visit Chamba, Kullu to assess rain damage

An inter-ministerial central team visited Chamba district to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rains, officials said on Monday. Another inter-ministerial central team visited Kullu on Monday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

The team inspected disaster-affected areas across various sub-divisions and took detailed stock of the losses. Administrative officials, along with officers from different departments, accompanied the team during the visit.

Later, the team held a comprehensive review meeting with district administration and departmental officers. The discussions focused on the extent of damage to schemes and infrastructure under the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti (Water Resources) Department, Electricity Department, Urban Development Department, and other key sectors.

Chamba deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Repaswal said that due to heavy rains in Chamba district, there has been a loss of ₹434.32 crore. “The officers of the central team assured the district administration and departmental officers that efforts will be made to provide immediate relief by submitting a detailed assessment report of the damage caused by the disaster to the concerned departments of the central government,” officials said.

Another inter-ministerial central team visited Kullu on Monday.

In the meeting, DC, Kullu, Torul S Raveesh provided information about the damage caused to roads, bridges, power lines, transformers, drinking water schemes, educational institutions, agricultural and horticultural land and various government buildings in the district.

After the meeting, the central team visited various disaster-affected areas during the monsoon. During this, the team visited Solang village, Bahang, Manalsu drain in Old Manali, Aleyu, regulated sub-vegetable market near Green Tax Barrier, Chowribihal, Potato Ground, Patlikuhal, Chhrudu, Lanka Baker, Inner Akhara Bazaar and Summa and took stock of the situation and damage. The team also interacted with the affected villagers and inquired about their problems and damage.

The team took note of the situation and assured that the actual loss figures will be placed before the central government so that relief and rehabilitation work can be expedited.

Chamba-Bharmour highway restored for light traffic

The Chamba–Bharmour National Highway (NH-154A) was finally restored for light traffic on Monday, after suffering extensive damage during heavy rainfall late last month.

While most portions of the road are now open to heavy vehicles, authorities expect the remaining 5% of the stretch to be fully restored for all types of traffic within the next few days.

The 133-km highway, connecting Katori-Bangla on the Himachal–Punjab border to Bharmour, was severely damaged during incessant rains from August 23 to 26. The disruption left the tribal valley cut off and stranded more than 15,000 Manimahesh pilgrims.

Officials said that the government had set a target of three weeks to restore the traffic movement on the stretch, but despite the challenging nature of the task it was done within 7 days.

Superintending engineer, PWD, Bilaspur, Jeet Singh Thakur, specially deputed in Chamba by the government to lead the restoration efforts, said the scale of the damage was staggering, with many believing the road would remain closed for at least two months. “The road was damaged at no fewer than 127 locations. The 62-km stretch between Chamba and Bharmour was the worst affected,” Thakur said.

He added that nearly 3.5 km of the highway were either completely washed away or suffered heavy subsidence at several points, requiring complete reconstruction. “We deployed our entire manpower along with eight Poclain machines, ten backhoe loaders, and two bulldozers. Our men worked day and night to reopen the route,” he added.