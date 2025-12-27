Centre allocated 500 crore to develop Rakhigarhi as global heritage site: Saini

Recognising the historical, cultural and tourism significance of Rakhigarhi, Haryana government is taking concrete steps to project this place as a prominent archaeological site both on the national and international tourism map, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday. The CM said that excavations at Rakhigarhi reveal that women in ancient society were accorded respect and enjoyed equal opportunities. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering at the second state-level Rakhigarhi Mahotsav on Friday at Rakhigarhi, chief minister informed that the central government has allocated ₹500 crore in the Union Budget to develop Rakhigarhi, a witness to India’s ancient and glorious civilisation, into a prestigious global landmark.

He said that according to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Haryana is home to approximately 100 sites of historical and archaeological significance. Prominent among these are Farmana in Rohtak, Mitathal in Bhiwani, Balu in Kaithal, and Banawali in Fatehabad. Special projects are being undertaken for the conservation and development of all these sites, including Rakhigarhi. Efforts are also underway to include Rakhigarhi in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The CM said that excavations at Rakhigarhi reveal that women in ancient society were accorded respect and enjoyed equal opportunities. Today, the daughters of Haryana continue this legacy, excelling and bringing pride to the nation in fields such as sports, education, science, administration, and the armed forces, he said, adding that the State government places the highest priority on women’s empowerment and is implementing numerous schemes aimed at enhancing education, safety, and self-reliance for women.

The artefacts unearthed during excavations demonstrate that Rakhigarhi was a major industrial and commercial hub, featuring a well-planned city layout, advanced sanitation systems, and remarkable water management. He said that this center of the Indus-Saraswati civilisation sends a message to the world about how deep-rooted, scientific, and prosperous India’s heritage has been. A modern museum has been constructed at Rakhigarhi at a cost of ₹22 crore.

The heritage and tourism minister, Dr Arvind Sharma, said that Rakhigarhi civilisation, which is approximately 7,000 years old, demonstrated the path to modern urban planning to the world.

In his welcome address, commissioner and secretary of the department of heritage and tourism Dr Amit Agrawal, said that Rakhigarhi is not merely an archaeological site, but a living testament to India’s ancient and continuous civilization, reflecting advanced urban planning, social organisation, and cultural richness dating back over 6,000 years.