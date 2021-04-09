Centre allocates 17.9 lakh Covishield doses to Haryana

Chandigarh The Centre has allocated 17.92 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine for Haryana which are expected to arrive between April 15-20.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said the state government has about 8.40 lakh vaccine doses available which should hold good for the next 6-7 days. “We are also getting about 1.50 lakh Covaxin doses in the next couple of days,’’ Arora said.

Arora, who on Monday held a meeting with Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan regarding faster replenishment of vaccine in light of initiation of inoculation for people in 45-59 age group (with and without comorbidity), said the state has so far received about 30.41 lakh doses, including about 27.56 lakh doses of Covishield. “There is absolutely no shortage of vaccine,’’ the ACS said.

“We received about 6.67 lakh Covishield doses on Wednesday evening. The Central government has committed 17.92 lakh doses between April 15-20,’’ he said.

Health officials said more than 22 lakh individuals were vaccinated till Wednesday. This included about 3.11 lakh health care and frontline workers who were administered the first dose and about 1.60 lakh health care and frontline workers who were administered the second dose. Besides, about 16.55 lakh persons in the above 60 and 45-59 age group have been inoculated.