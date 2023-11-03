Centre appoints 3 additional judges to Punjab and Haryana HC

The Centre on Thursday appointed three additional judges at the Punjab and Haryana high courts. These include lawyers Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma and Kirti Singh. The collegium headed by chief justice of India DY Chandrachud cleared these names in October last month. The high court collegium had recommended these appointments on April 21.

Punjab and Haryana High Court building in Chandigarh

As per the notification, these appointments of additional judges would be for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

The last appointment to the high court was that of justice Harpreet Singh Brar in April. At present, the high court has 53 judges against the sanctioned strength of 85. Eight judges are set to retire by December next year.

