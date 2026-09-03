Centre calls Ladakh leaders for talks on Sept 9 ahead of Kargil-Leh march

Srinagar: The Centre has invited the Ladakh leadership for a fresh round of talks in New Delhi next week. The invitation comes as the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced a padyatra (foot march) from Kargil to Leh to press for statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and other key demands.

Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena interacts with officials to review ongoing tourism development initiatives during his visit to the historic heritage village of Hunderman near the Line of Control (LoC), in Kargil on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

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“The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has fixed an official meeting of the sub-committee on 9th September in Delhi. This is part of the ongoing dialogue for deepening democratic processes in Ladakh,” chief secretary Ashish Kundra posted on X on Thursday.

So far, the Ladakh leadership has held three rounds of talks with the MHA. On August 19, regional leaders met Union home ministry officials in Leh and handed over a list of “non-negotiable” demands. A day later, the administration withdrew cases against 25 people registered over the September 24, 2025, clashes. Kundra noted that the demands were forwarded to the MHA, signalling that another meeting would take place in early September.

Meanwhile, the KDA announced full support for the Kargil-Leh padyatra, scheduled from September 10 to 24. Led by social activist Sandeep Pandey and KDA leader Sajjad Kargili, the march was finalised during a meeting in Kargil attended by co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai along with other stakeholders.

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{{^usCountry}} Ladakh was created as a Union Territory without a legislative assembly on August 5, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. Leaders have been protesting since to demand statehood and constitutional safeguards. In 2023, the MHA formed a high-powered committee under minister of state for home Nityanand Rai to protect the region’s culture, language, and strategic interests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ladakh was created as a Union Territory without a legislative assembly on August 5, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. Leaders have been protesting since to demand statehood and constitutional safeguards. In 2023, the MHA formed a high-powered committee under minister of state for home Nityanand Rai to protect the region’s culture, language, and strategic interests. {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, Ladakh lieutenant governor VK Saxena approved a notification from the UT revenue department creating Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) across all seven districts.

This decision extends elected local self-governance—previously limited to Leh and Kargil—to five newly created districts: Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass. The decision follows the Centre’s July 13 announcement establishing the new councils.

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Saxena thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, stating the move will decentralise governance and allow local priorities to shape district planning.

“The creation of Autonomous Hill Development Councils in all seven districts is a milestone in strengthening grassroots governance in Ladakh,” Saxena said. Elections for the newly formed councils will be announced under Section 8 of the LAHDC Act, 1997, after formal notification in the official gazette.