Centre can’t deter state from levying water cess: HP dy CM

A week after the Centre warned the states against levying water cess, Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday said that water was the state subject not the Central government’s.

“Water is the right of the state, no tax has not been imposed on electricity,” Mukesh Agnihpotri, , who also holds the jal Shakti portfolio, said while speaking to media after launching a bus service to Bhangyani Devi Shrine in Sirmaur district.

“State government formulated law, the letter and attitude of the Centre on the issue of water cess is inappropriate,” he said, adding that the state government will not accept the suggestion of the Centre on the issue of water cess.

Agnihotri said the Centre has written a letter twice on the issue. He said that one letter was shot off letter in April.

“There are two states that have imposed water cess, what is constitutionally right will be decided by the court, not the Central government,” he said.

Agnihotri said that the issue related to levying water cess is under consideration of the High Court. “The Centre should not act hastily, the Centre’s letter is politically motivated,” he said when asked about the letter from Centre.

He said that the state government will change the name of Water Cess Commission to Water Commission, which will include many issues related to water.

The Centre has shot down the Himachal Pradesh government’s bid to generate ₹1,800 crore by imposing a water cess on hydropower companies, citing any additional charges or duties on power generation as unconstitutional.

In a letter to all state chief secretaries on October 25, the Union energy ministry said that no state has the authority to impose a water cess.

Meanwhile, HRTC started circuit bus service to promote religious tourism. The service was started from Shimla for Mata Bhangayani temple located in Haripurdhar of Sirmaur district, Deputy CM Agnihotri flagged off the bus from inter-state bus stand.

“HRTC will start similar buses services for prominent religious shrines in the state. About 100 buses will be started for temples. Buses will also be launched for Amritsar, Vyas and Vrindavan. Government will soon start medical circuit service soon. Bus service for PGI, AIIMS or other hospitals will also be started,” he said.

CM Sukhu’s health improving: Agnihotri

Deputy CM Agnihotri said that chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s health was continuously improving and all tests are normal. Doctors have advised him rest for few days, eh said.

Agnihotri said there is nothing much to worry about. “The CM had stomach pain and IGMC doctors had suggested him to consult AIIMS. The CM’s health is improving. He is eating well, will get better soon. He will soon start work formally,” he said.

