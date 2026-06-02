Centre claims choe pollution under control, waste processing adequate

The Centre has maintained that pollution in Chandigarh’s seasonal choes and waste management at the Dadumajra dumpsite are being effectively handled, even as local MP Manish Tewari questioned the claims, calling them disconnected from ground realities.

A recent amicus report before the NGT found high faecal coliform and BOD levels in all major choes, indicating continued sewage contamination. (HT File)

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City’s drainage system is built around four seasonal rivulets—Sukhna Choe, N-Choe, Patiala Ki Rao and Faidan Choe originating from the Shivalik foothills and acting as natural stormwater carriers. Originally designed as ecological buffers and flood channels, these choes now reflect the stress of rapid urbanisation, inter-state spillover, and weak enforcement.

Overflow of Sukhna Choe, N-Choe and Patiala Ki Rao has caused city-wide waterlogging and traffic disruption. Low-lying areas like Dhanas, Dadumajra and Khuda Lahora are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding, exposing systematic gaps in cleaning the choes every monsoon.

In a communication dated May 5, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav informed Tewari that the issue of pollution in Sukhna Choe, N-Choe and Patiala Ki Rao had been examined in consultation with multiple agencies, including Central pollution control board (CPCB) and the Chandigarh pollution control committee (CPCC).

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{{^usCountry}} The ministry stated that all previously identified discharge points, 13 in Sukhna Choe, 15 in N-Choe and five in Patiala Ki Rao, have been “tapped and closed,” preventing the direct flow of untreated wastewater. It added that the streams are under continuous monitoring by the UT administration, municipal corporation, CPCB and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).However, the Centre acknowledged that Patiala Ki Rao continues to receive untreated water from Punjab before entering Chandigarh, an issue flagged repeatedly by UT authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry stated that all previously identified discharge points, 13 in Sukhna Choe, 15 in N-Choe and five in Patiala Ki Rao, have been “tapped and closed,” preventing the direct flow of untreated wastewater. It added that the streams are under continuous monitoring by the UT administration, municipal corporation, CPCB and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).However, the Centre acknowledged that Patiala Ki Rao continues to receive untreated water from Punjab before entering Chandigarh, an issue flagged repeatedly by UT authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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A recent amicus report before the NGT found high faecal coliform and BOD levels in all major choes, indicating continued sewage contamination. In Sukhna Choe, BOD levels spiked dramatically—from 19 to 286 within months, signalling heavy organic pollution.

5MT waste cleared at Dadumajra dumpsite

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On solid waste, the ministry said the UT generates around 500 tonnes of municipal waste daily and has “over 100% processing capacity”. It claimed that 5.10 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste at the Dadumajra dumpsite has been cleared, with the remaining waste under processing and no fresh dumping taking place at the legacy landfill.

The reply further noted that about 28 acres of land has been reclaimed through bio-remediation, part of which has been earmarked for a compressed biogas plant and a sanitary landfill. Officials cited logistical constraints, including Chandigarh being landlocked and restrictions on waste disposal in neighbouring states, as reasons for delays in complete disposal.

The MP had also raised concerns regarding sweeping and sanitation operations, particularly in areas managed by private contractors, and sought urgent intervention to address persistent civic and environmental challenges.

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The Centre, however, maintained that regular monitoring, infrastructure maintenance, and waste processing systems are in place to manage Chandigarh’s environmental concerns.