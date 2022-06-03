Centre gives Akal Takht jathedar Z-category security after Punjab govt flip-flop

The Union government on Friday provided Z-category security to Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh after the Punjab government flip-flop.

Quoting sources news agency ANI tweeted, “Union home ministry to provide CRPF Z-cover security to jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh. Earlier, Punjab government had reduced his security cover.”

Welcoming the Centre’s move, BJP leader and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “Thanking Union Home Minister Amit Shah for granting Z security to temporal authority of Sikhs Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. It’s commendable of Govt of India to grant adequate and appropriate security to religious heads with due consideration of threat assessment.”

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh also tweeted: “Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah ji for providing Z security to Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib, whose precious life had been compromised by government of Bhagwant Mann who withdrew his security.”

Getting to know from media, too: Jathedar

However, when contacted over phone, Giani Harpreet Singh said that he had neither demanded the security from the Centre nor had he received any official word in this regard. “I am also getting to know about this through the media,” he said.

Hours after stoking a controversy by partially removing the security cover of Giani Harpreet Singh, the Punjab government on May 28 sought to restore it but the acting Akal Takht jathedar refused, saying Sikh youngsters and Khalsa Panth were enough for his security.

The Punjab Police first withdrew the security of 424 people, including the Akal Takht jathedar, who had a few days ago advised Sikhs to keep licensed weapons, drawing criticism from chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The police have put six personnel, including three from the Bathinda police and three from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), on duty to guard the jathedar though he is adamant not to accept their services.

After the withdrawal, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) took responsibility for the jathedar’s security. On the direction of SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, four SGPC armed employees were deployed to guard the Akal Takht head.

After the Punjab government drew flak, Punjab Police sent back its three personnel to guard the jathedar, said one of the assistants of the jathedar. The three personnel of the IRB, who were also asked to leave the residence of the jathedar at Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, also returned, he claimed.

Video message that triggered row

In a video message to the Sikh community on the 416th anniversary of Gurgaddi Diwas (anointment anniversary) of the sixth Sikh master, Guru Hargobind, on May 23, the jathedar had said: “Every Sikh should try to keep a licensed weapon, because the time that is coming, and the circumstances which are going to prevail, demand it. The Sikh youth should be skilful in ‘gatka’ (Sikh martial art) and shooting.” He did not explain what circumstances he was referring to.

Bhagwant Mann took exception to the message and said: “You should send across Gurbani’s message of ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all) to every house instead of asking Sikh youngsters to carry weapons.”

