Centre increases Haryana’s daily oxygen quota

The Union government has increased the oxygen quota of Haryana from 162 MT to 232 MT a day, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Two days ago, Haryana urged the Centre to increase the oxygen quota to 270 MT amid the surge in Covid-19 infections in the state bordering the national capital.

With 11,931 fresh Covid-19 cases and 84 fatalities on Tuesday, Haryana continued shattering its daily grim records pertaining to the widespread surge of the virus.

The new cases and fatalities on Tuesday crossed the tally of Monday when the state saw 11,504 new cases and 75 deaths. Even on Sunday, 10,985 new infections and 64 deaths were recorded in Haryana.

Active cases climbed to 84,129, and 7,184 patients recovered on Tuesday.

The state has reported at least 16 patients dying of oxygen shortage over the past five days. Seven of them died in Rewari, four in Gurugram and five in Hisar. All such deaths were reported from private hospitals and are being probed.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who also holds the health portfolio, has directed all deputy commissioners to provide a blueprint for oxygen beds, storage capacity and other requirements, including ventilators, in all private and government hospitals of their districts.

To overcome the shortage of doctors, nearly 1,400 post-graduate and MBBS final year students have been deployed in the districts, Vij said. He has also appealed to the Indian Medical Association to send doctors to serve the state during the Covid crisis.

Vij asked the deputy commissioners to ensure oxygen cylinders from all industries in their areas are collected so that maximum oxygen can be stored. He said that oxygen will also be sourced from abroad if needed.