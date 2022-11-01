Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre issues notification for appointment of 10 addl judges to Punjab and Haryana HC

Published on Nov 01, 2022 01:04 PM IST

With these appointments, the number of judges in the Punjab and Haryana high court has touched 66, the highest since its inception

The sanctioned strength of judges in the Punjab and Haryana high court is 85 (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The central government on Tuesday issued a notification confirming the appointment of nine judicial officers and an advocate as additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The appointments include five women. Those appointed as additional judges are lawyer and Haryana additional advocate general Kuldip Tewari, and judicial officers Gurbir Singh, Deepak Gupta, Amarjot Bhatti, Ritu Tagore, Manisha Batra, Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Sukhvinder Kaur, Sanjiv Berry and Vikram Aggarwal. Berry is registrar general of the high court.

With these appointments, the number of judges in the Punjab and Haryana high court has touched 66, the highest since its inception, as per officials. The sanctioned strength of judges in the high court is 85.

