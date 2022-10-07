Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre looking into Gambia issue: Haryana CM Khattar

Centre looking into Gambia issue: Haryana CM Khattar

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 04:40 AM IST

Haryana CM ML Khattar on Thursday said that the medicine-related death of children in The Gambia was an international issue and is being dealt with by the Central government.

The Central government is looking into the issue of medicine-related death of children in The Gambia, Haryana CM ML Khattar said on being asked about WHO issuing a medical product alert pertaining to the usage of four cough syrups administered to the children. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister ML Khattar on Thursday said that the medicine-related death of children in The Gambia was an international issue and is being dealt with by the Central government. “We would not like to comment on it as the Central government is looking into the matter,’’ he said on being asked about the World Health Organisation (WHO) issuing a medical product alert pertaining to the usage of four cough syrups administered to the children. The cough syrups were manufactured by a Haryana-based pharmaceutical company, Maiden Pharmaceutical.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP