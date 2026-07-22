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Centre must look into students’ concern: Sukhbir

He said the SAD would wholeheartedly participate in the “Khalsa Vaheer March” starting from July 24 under the leadership of the jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib on Miri-Piri Diwas

Published on: Jul 22, 2026, 09:08:42 IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said the central government should resolve the grievances of the protesting students who were “suppressed” during their march to Parliament on Monday. He also flayed the state government, accusing it of adopting “double standards” on the issue of paper leaks.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Talking to newsmen here, he said, “Nothing could be more deceitful than indulging in a fake show of solidarity with students at Jantar Mantar when no action is being taken vis-à-vis irregularities in the conduct of recruitment examinations, including paper leaks, in Punjab. Multiple recruitment scams, from the recent pharmacy officer exam cheating racket to irregularities in the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB), all belie the chief minister’s ‘zero leak, merit-based’ claims.”

He said the SAD would wholeheartedly participate in the “Khalsa Vaheer March” starting from July 24 under the leadership of the jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib on Miri-Piri Diwas. “I held a meeting in this regard today. The entire rank and file of the party is one on this issue,” he said.

 
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