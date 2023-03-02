Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre opposing Rajoana’s release illogical: Sukhbir

Centre opposing Rajoana’s release illogical: Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2023 10:23 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condemned the central government for “taking a U-turn” on the release of Balwant Singh Rajoana in the Supreme Court.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condemned the central government for “taking a U-turn” on the release of Balwant Singh Rajoana in the Supreme Court and said this had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

The SAD president said it was shocking that the central government had taken an about turn on the commitment made to release nine Sikh prisoners on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak in 2019. (HT File Photo)
The SAD president said it was shocking that the central government had taken an about turn on the commitment made to release nine Sikh prisoners on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak in 2019. (HT File Photo)

In a statement, the SAD president said it was shocking that the central government had taken an about turn on the commitment made to release nine Sikh prisoners on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak in 2019.

He said a notification had also been issued on the occasion for release of eight Sikh detainees and commuting the death sentence of Rajoana to life to secure his release also. Rajoana is one of the assassins of chief minister Beant Singh and was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2007.

Describing the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in which Rajoana’s release has been opposed, on the ground that it was a threat to national security, Sukhbir said, “It is most illogical and against the ground reality.” It is also against the sentiments of the Sikh community which stands for a quick end to his ongoing incarceration, Sukhbir added.

He said Rajoana had completed a double life sentence in prison without parole and jailing him any further was a gross human rights violation.

Asking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to explain why “it had taken this anti-Sikh step”, SAD president said, “The same government earlier took a decision to commute the death sentence of Rajoana to pave the way for his release. The BJP should tell what has changed since 2019”, he asked.

“The only perceptible change is that the Shiromani Akali Dal was in alliance with the BJP and part of the NDA government and had used its good offices to facilitate the release of the Sikh detainees. Discontinuance of this alliance should not result in persecution of the Bandi Singhs,” saId Sukhbir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out