Centre selects two Punjab state service officers for IAS cadre

Union ministry of personnel has issued a notification appointing Punjab state service officers Gulpreet Singh Aulakh and Dr Sona Thind to IAS cadre. Aulakh and Thind have been selected from among 10 officers
Union ministry of personnel has issued a notification appointing Punjab state service officers Gulpreet Singh Aulakh and Dr Sona Thind to IAS cadre. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 02:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Union ministry of personnel has issued a notification appointing Punjab state service officers Gulpreet Singh Aulakh and Dr Sona Thind to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre. Aulakh and Thind have been selected from among 10 officers who were recommended by the state government and interviewed for the two posts on February 5 at the Union Public Service Commission in New Delhi. Aulakh is presently serving as divisional soil conservation officer and is posted at the Chandigarh office whereas Thind is the joint director in the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department.

