Centre trying to financially strangulate state: Himachal speaker

Reacting on the discontinuation of RDG, Himachal Pradesh speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Tuesday accused the Centre of financially strangulating the state. Himachal Pradesh speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. (HT Photo)

“The fact remains that Himachal’s financial needs and challenges are unique and require continued support. Everyone is aware that Himachal is not an economically viable state. So by now stopping the RDG, the Centre is trying to strangulate the state,” said Pathania, after chairing a high level meeting on Tuesday.

Alleging resource drain, Pathania said that for many years, Himachal’s natural resources have been exploited by central government undertakings and ancillary agencies without due compensation to the state. “Despite the Supreme Court’s orders in our favour, the Centre has failed to implement them. Even the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has not paid the arrears due to Himachal despite the apex court’s orders,” he added. ₹4500 crore of BBMB arrears have not been given to the state since 2012 despite the Supreme Court verdict, as per data.

“If you don’t want to give the RDG, at least give us our rightful dues,” Pathania said.

He emphasised that the central government should at least ensure 50% royalty on the power projects who have repaid their entire loan and give all those power projects back to the state who have completed 40 years of commissioning.

He further alleged that from the very beginning the BJP has been attempting to destabilise the state government but has failed. “The state’s fiscal health has been severely affected and the challenge now is to bridge the financial gap. In the larger interest of the state, all parties should come together instead of playing politics,” the speaker said.

Regarding the budget session, the speaker, referring to the changed financial scenario following the discontinuation of RDG, said, “The government will be presenting the Budget in a new situation after the RDG has been stopped. Naturally, preparation of the Budget may take some time, and details will be shared once the government communicates its proposal.”

Government should stop politicising the RDG: Nanda

BJP state media coordinator Karan Nanda said that the Congress government and its leaders are spreading unnecessary confusion among the public and employees on the issue of RDG. “The BJP has never stated that the government is about to fall, nor has it mentioned anything like the discontinuation of OPS, employee salaries, or pensions. This entire narrative is being created by the Congress itself,” said Nanda.

He clarified that all BJP leaders have only said that party workers should be prepared for every election—whether it be panchayati raj Institutions, other institutional elections, or future assembly elections. The call for workers to be prepared is part of the organisational process.

He said that since the closure of the RDG, the CM himself appears to be worried, as he believed that this funding would keep the state’s finances running. The government, which once championed the slogan of “self-reliant Himachal,” is now only creating an atmosphere of fear and cuts instead of providing a concrete roadmap to address financial challenges.

BJP should take initiative to get RDG restored: Pratibha

Former MP form Himachal Pradesh Pratibha Singh has urged the BJP to take the initiative to restore the RDG in the state’s interest, saying that the closure of the RDG will pose a significant challenge to the Himachal’s economy, both now and in the future.

Singh stated that this is not the time for any accusations or counter-accusations; it is the time to protect Himachal’s rights and self-respect.

Pratibha said, “This is not about party but about state’s interests. If the BJP shows no interest in restoring the RDG today, they too will have to face this loss in the future. The continuation of the revenue deficit grant is crucial for the state’s development.”