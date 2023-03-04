Centre wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to garner votes: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday accused the Centre of inflicting ‘collective punishment’ on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The former J&K chief minister lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for allegedly keeping the pot boiling in the Valley in a bid to garner votes.

“In the name of fighting militancy, government employees are dismissed arbitrarily and houses attached without giving the families any chance to avail the due legal course. This is collective punishment for innocent families and upends their lives,” Mufti said in a series of tweets. She claimed that the ‘iron fist policy’ was wreaking havoc on the lives of people here.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Friday asked the passport authority to make a decision within three months on issuing a fresh travel document to Mehbooba Mufti.

Justice Prathiba M Singh noted the issue has been pending for two years and, following an appeal against the rejection, it has now been remanded to the passport officer concerned for reconsideration.

The court’s order came on a petition by Mehbooba seeking a direction to the authorities to take an early decision on her appeal regarding the issuance of a new passport.

(With inputs from PTI)