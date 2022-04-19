Centre will soon bring Mediation and Arbitration Bills in Parliament: Baghel

The Union government will soon bring the Mediation and Arbitration Bills in the Parliament, in order to reduce the burden on courts and provide relief to the people.

This was stated by Union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel while presiding over a review meeting in Punjab’s Moga district on Tuesday.

While clarifying that the shortage of judges was not the only reason for piling up of cases in courts, Baghel said that the law ministry was making continuous efforts to reduce the pendency. “The e-courts are being promoted. Public interest and positive changes are being made in the provisions of the Indian Penal Code to expedite decisions. The Indian justice system is being developed simply and technologically out of complexities. The National Lok Adalats are proving to be very useful in reducing the number of cases,” he said.

Baghel presided over a meeting to review the work being done under the aspirational district programme in Moga, and issued directions to the departments concerned. He said that out of 115 aspirational districts across the country, Moga was performing very well. Under the programme, which kicked off in 2018, ₹9 crores have been provided to Moga so far. The money has been utilised for the development of health, education, infrastructure, agriculture and financial inclusion sectors.

Baghel also held a meeting with local non-government organisations and self help groups. He said they can make a significant contribution to the social development of India.

The minister also said that it had come to his notice that there was no subdivision level hospital in Moga district. Assuring the local authorities that he will take up the matter with the Prime Minister’s Office and Niti Aayog, Baghel said efforts will be made to bring four such hospitals here as soon as possible.