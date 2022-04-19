Centre will soon bring Mediation and Arbitration Bills in Parliament: Baghel
The Union government will soon bring the Mediation and Arbitration Bills in the Parliament, in order to reduce the burden on courts and provide relief to the people.
This was stated by Union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel while presiding over a review meeting in Punjab’s Moga district on Tuesday.
While clarifying that the shortage of judges was not the only reason for piling up of cases in courts, Baghel said that the law ministry was making continuous efforts to reduce the pendency. “The e-courts are being promoted. Public interest and positive changes are being made in the provisions of the Indian Penal Code to expedite decisions. The Indian justice system is being developed simply and technologically out of complexities. The National Lok Adalats are proving to be very useful in reducing the number of cases,” he said.
Baghel presided over a meeting to review the work being done under the aspirational district programme in Moga, and issued directions to the departments concerned. He said that out of 115 aspirational districts across the country, Moga was performing very well. Under the programme, which kicked off in 2018, ₹9 crores have been provided to Moga so far. The money has been utilised for the development of health, education, infrastructure, agriculture and financial inclusion sectors.
Baghel also held a meeting with local non-government organisations and self help groups. He said they can make a significant contribution to the social development of India.
The minister also said that it had come to his notice that there was no subdivision level hospital in Moga district. Assuring the local authorities that he will take up the matter with the Prime Minister’s Office and Niti Aayog, Baghel said efforts will be made to bring four such hospitals here as soon as possible.
Sadavarte has cash counting machine, police claim seeking lawyer’s custody
Mumbai Claiming that they have seized a currency note counting machine from advocate Gunratan Sadavarte's house, the Gamdevi police on Tuesday again applied to the Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court for custody of the lawyer, booked for allegedly inciting MSRTC workers to stage violent protests outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.
Maharashtra logs 137 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai sees 85 fresh infections
Maharashtra logged 127 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 7,876,041, the latest health department bulletin showed. A day ago, as many as 59 people in the state tested positive for Covid-19, while the corresponding figures for April 16 and 17 stood at 98 and 127, respectively. Meanwhile, according to the fresh bulletin, a total of 108 new recoveries were recorded, taking the total number of recovered people to 7,727,551.
Punjab seeks ₹500 crore from Centre for care of stray cattle
The Punjab minister for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, on Tuesday demanded ₹500 crore from the Union government for the upkeep and maintenance of stray cattle in the state. Union minister Pursotam Rupala was a special guest on the occasion. Dhaliwal said that 1.4 lakh stray animals were roaming in Punjab without fodder and shelter.
Day after SAD district vice-president’s arrest, high drama outside police station
A day after Shiromani Akali Dal's district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi was arrested for hurting religious sentiments, at least 150 persons allegedly assaulted the complainant, Aman Sappal, and his friends at Tibba police station on Tuesday. Qureshi also reportedly tried to hurt himself by banging his head against the wall. Sappal said that when he reached there, he saw Qureshi's supporters gathered there in huge numbers.
AAP's 'explosive' revelation about Jahangirpuri accused Ansar after BJP's claims
"The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader," Atishi claimed. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured. On Monday, in a letter to Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked him to expel Ansar from the party.
