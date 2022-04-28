Centre yet to announce PGIMER’s new director

The Union ministry of health and family welfare is yet to announce a new director for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, even as the officiating head’s charge is set to end on April 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Surjit Singh, head, department of paediatrics, PGIMER, was given the officiating charge of director, from November 1, 2021, for a period of six months (which will come to an end on April 30) or till such time the regular director is appointed, whichever is earlier. He was given the charge after Dr Jagat Ram retired from the post after serving for four years and seven months.

In January this year, the search-cum-selection committee had interviewed 32 candidates for the post of director. As per authorities, around 20 candidates are presently working at the institute while a few doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, are also in the fray. A few senior doctors from other national health institutes have also applied for the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the interviews, the selection committee sent the recommendations to the institute body (IB), and finally, the proposal or panel was sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) through the Union ministry of health.

Though a panel of three shortlisted doctors for the post of director of AIIMS, New Delhi, was sent to ACC and disclosed only a few days after the director had completed his term, no such panel has so far been disclosed for the post of PGIMER, Chandigarh.

“The selection and announcement will be done by the Union ministry of health. We had written a letter to the Union ministry, earlier this month, and informed that the appointment is due for this month. We are expecting an official announcement on April 30, which can be made either on the appointment of a new director or about the extension of the officiating charge,” said Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, deputy director (administration), PGIMER.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}