Centre’s focus on improving health, education: Lok Sabha speaker

: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the Union government was committed for the welfare of people and has improved health and education in the country, besides developing rail and road transportation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a result of these efforts of the government, India will definitely join the category of developed countries, he said during his visit to Karnal to attend a programme organised by the Vaish Bhawan Charitable Trust.

The speaker said that the youths could play a vital role in making India a developed country as their innovation, intellectual ability and hard work will help achieve this goal soon.

He also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries and urged people to follow the path shown by them. He also praised the teachings and values of Maharaja Agrasen. ENDS