Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre’s wheat MSP hike pathetic, says Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh
chandigarh news

Centre’s wheat MSP hike pathetic, says Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh

The Centre on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat by ₹40 to ₹2,015 per quintal and asserted that the system of procuring crops at support prices will continue. Amarinder said the BJP-led Narendra Modi government has played a cruel joke on ‘annadatas’
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 02:03 AM IST
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh demanded that the Centre should hike the wheat MSP to 2,830 per quintal. (HT photo)

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday dubbed the wheat MSP hike of 40 per quintal by the Centre as “pathetic”. Amarinder Singh slammed the Union government for “rubbing salt into the wounds” of farmers, who have been out on roads agitating against the Centre’s farm laws for the past around 10 months.

The Centre on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat by 40 to 2,015 per quintal and asserted that the system of procuring crops at support prices will continue. At a time when the country’s agriculture sector is passing through a “distress” phase and the farmers are agitating for a remunerative MSP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government played a “cruel joke” on the “annadaatas”, said the CM in an official statement. He demanded wheat MSP of 2,830 per quintal.

Singh said farmers should not be forced to subsidise the consumers, which they have been doing since long. “Why is the Centre treating our farmers so obnoxiously,” he asked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

1,126-crore boost for Punjab under Samagra Shiksha plan

Haryana state board to conduct Class 8 exams after 12-year gap

World Literacy Day celebrated at schools in Ludhiana

Farmers’ Karnal siege drives Haryana govt to unease
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP