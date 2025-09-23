Certified wheat seeds subsidy hiked in Haryana

Haryana government has increased the subsidy on certified wheat seeds to ₹1,075 per quintal from ₹1,000 per quintal last year, a government spokesperson said. In Haryana, wheat is cultivated on approximately 60–62 lakh acre. (File)

These subsidised certified wheat seeds will be made available through sales counters of government agencies across the state, including HSDC, NSC, HAFED, HLRDL, IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NFL, and others.

In Haryana, wheat is cultivated on approximately 60–62 lakh acre. Each year, around 12–14 lakh quintals of certified wheat seed are sold, out of which approximately 5.5 lakh quintals are supplied through government agencies, with the remaining distributed by private seed producers, the spokesperson said.