Cess won’t be imposed on water, but Himachal Pradesh’s hydel projects: Sukhu to Mann

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a substantive discussion on various bilateral matters with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

While addressing a joint press conference, Sukhu said Himachal and Punjab have a common cultural heritage and shared cordial relations for ages.

Sukhu said besides water cess, he also discussed in detail hydropower projects in Himachal, including Shanan hydroelectric project and those under the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), besides various tourism plans. He said that some misconceptions regarding water cess were also resolved in the Wednesday’s meeting.

“The cess levied by the Himachal Pradesh government would not be imposed on water, but hydropower projects operating within the state. Neither Punjab nor Haryana will suffer any loss due to imposition of water cess,” Sukhu clarified.

He said that a committee comprising chief secretary and energy secretary of Himachal Pradesh and equivalent officers of Punjab would be constituted to conduct a detailed discussion over various hydroelectric projects, including water. This committee will straighten out the matters in a time-bound manner besides discussing the projects of BBMB and amicably solve the contentious issues if any, he added.

The Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Generation Act, 2023, was passed in the state assembly during the ongoing budget session.

Legislative assemblies of both Punjab and Haryana had passed resolutions against the Act, terming it illegal and in violation of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act.

Meanwhile, Sukhu also held a detailed discussion on the further implementation of Shanan project as its 99-year lease would expire in 2024.

The Shanan powerhouse is one of the oldest, which used to feed the entire undivided Punjab, Lahore and Delhi before Independence.

After the reorganisation of states in 1966, the Shanan powerhouse was given to Punjab by the Centre as the lease agreement, signed in 1925 between British representative Col BC Batty and Raja Joginder Sen of Mandi, was yet to expire.

Sukhu and Mann also discussed the ropeway project between Anandpur Sahib and Naina Devi.

The Himachal chief minister also invited Mann to visit the state, which he accepted.

Mann said religious tourism in Himachal Pradesh besides water cess and various other projects were discussed in detail during the meeting amicably. Himachal and Punjab would work together on various joint projects of religious tourism in future too, he added.