Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CET test: Schools closed in Haryana on Saturday

CET test: Schools closed in Haryana on Saturday

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 01:36 AM IST

: All the government and private schools across the 22 districts of the state will observe holiday on Saturday in view of the common eligibility test (CET), according to a letter directorate of school education Haryana issued on Friday

CET test: Schools closed in Haryana on Saturday (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: All the government and private schools across the 22 districts of the state will observe holiday on Saturday in view of the common eligibility test (CET), according to a letter directorate of school education Haryana issued on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP