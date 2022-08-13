CGST team assaulted, held captive during raid in Ludhiana

A team of central goods and services tax (CGST) was assaulted by a family and their accomplices during a raid on Friday afternoon at Basant Avenue here. The accused assaulted the officials and also vandalised their vehicles.

Following the complaint filed by CGST Inspector, Sadar police lodged an FIR against house owner Yashpal Mehta, his daughters-in-law Alka Mehta and Shakumbra Mehta, his daughter and their accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

According to the officials, the accused who is a factory owner has created fake firms to claim GST refund.

Inspector Rohit Meena stated that a team of CGST including assistant commissioners Hemant Kumar and Baljeet Singh Khara and other officials conducted a raid at the house of Yashpal Mehta in Basant Avenue. They carried a search warrant also.

When they were conducting the search Yashpal’s daughters-in-law including Alka, Shakumbra and his daughter called on their aides outside the house. The accused interrupted the duty of the officials and held them captive. However, the CGST officials immediately informed the police about the incident. The Inspector added that the police soon rescued them. When they came out of the house the accused intercepted them. Yashpal Mehta manhandled Assistant Commissioner Hemant Kumar. The accused grabbed the collar of the Assistant Commissioner and tried to pull him out of the car.

The mob also assaulted the CGST team after the accused instigated them. They pelted the vehicle with bricks and vandalised the window pane. The police rescued them.

ASI Shubhash Chand, In-charge Basant Avenue police post, said that case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of IPC against Yashpal Mehta, his daughters-in-law Alka Mehta, Shakumbra Mehta, his daughter and unidentified accomplices. The police will arrest the accused soon.