CGST team assaulted, held captive during raid in Ludhiana
A team of central goods and services tax (CGST) was assaulted by a family and their accomplices during a raid on Friday afternoon at Basant Avenue here. The accused assaulted the officials and also vandalised their vehicles.
Following the complaint filed by CGST Inspector, Sadar police lodged an FIR against house owner Yashpal Mehta, his daughters-in-law Alka Mehta and Shakumbra Mehta, his daughter and their accomplices, who are yet to be identified.
According to the officials, the accused who is a factory owner has created fake firms to claim GST refund.
Inspector Rohit Meena stated that a team of CGST including assistant commissioners Hemant Kumar and Baljeet Singh Khara and other officials conducted a raid at the house of Yashpal Mehta in Basant Avenue. They carried a search warrant also.
When they were conducting the search Yashpal’s daughters-in-law including Alka, Shakumbra and his daughter called on their aides outside the house. The accused interrupted the duty of the officials and held them captive. However, the CGST officials immediately informed the police about the incident. The Inspector added that the police soon rescued them. When they came out of the house the accused intercepted them. Yashpal Mehta manhandled Assistant Commissioner Hemant Kumar. The accused grabbed the collar of the Assistant Commissioner and tried to pull him out of the car.
The mob also assaulted the CGST team after the accused instigated them. They pelted the vehicle with bricks and vandalised the window pane. The police rescued them.
ASI Shubhash Chand, In-charge Basant Avenue police post, said that case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of IPC against Yashpal Mehta, his daughters-in-law Alka Mehta, Shakumbra Mehta, his daughter and unidentified accomplices. The police will arrest the accused soon.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
