The Registering and Licensing Authority’s e-auction of fancy vehicle numbers concluded on Wednesday, with “CH01-CX-0001” going for the highest bid of ₹20.70 lakh. ‘CH01-CX-0001’ fetches Chandigarh RLA whopping ₹ 20.71 lakh

A total of 382 numbers (fancy and choice) of new series “CH01-CX” from 0001 to 9999 were auctioned, bringing in a total of ₹1.92 crore for the authority.

The registration number “CH01-CX-0007” fetched the second-highest bid of ₹8.90 lakh, followed by “CH01-CX-0005” for ₹8.11 lakh, “CH01-CX-0009” for ₹7.99 lakh and “CH01-CX-9999” for ₹6.01 lakh.

“CH01-CX-0004” went for ₹4.91 lakh, “CH01-CX-0006” for ₹4.71 lakh, “CH01-CX-0003” for ₹4.61 lakh, “CH01-CX-0008” for ₹4.61 lakh and “CH01-CX-0002” for ₹3.71 lakh.

In the auction held in July this year, fancy number “CH01-CV-0001” was auctioned for ₹24.3 lakh, which is the highest bid that the city has seen in the last decade.