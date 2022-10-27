Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chadha seeks central minister’s intervention on Punjabi immigrant workers evacuation

Published on Oct 27, 2022 09:09 PM IST

Raghav Chadha said that about 100 natives, working in a private firm, have been stranded in Abu Dhabi without passports, after the firm has reportedly terminated their contracts

Chadha has sought minister’s immediate intervention in the matter. (PTI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Thursday sought immediate intervention of external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar for safety and early evacuation of about 100 Punjab immigrant workers stranded in Abu Dhabi. In a letter to the Union minister, Chadha said that about 100 natives of Punjab, working at a private firm, have been stranded in Abu Dhabi without passports after the said firm has reportedly terminated their contracts. “Due to this, Punjabi workers have been rendered unable to return to India despite making applications online,” he said, seeking the minister’s immediate intervention in the matter and issuance of directions to the Indian Consulate in Dubai to arrange for their expeditious return to India.

