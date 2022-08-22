Chamba postal dept official among 4 of family killed in car mishap in Himachal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:37 PM IST

Besides the superintendent at Chamba head post office, his wife and two teenaged children were killed when their car skidded and fell into a gorge in remote Churah sub division

Four members of a family were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Dand on the Kaila-Dugli-Kainthli road in remote Churah sub division of Chamba district late on Sunday. (Representative photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Four members of a family were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Dand on the Kaila-Dugli-Kainthli road in remote Churah sub division of Chamba district late on Sunday.

Police said on Monday that the family, comprising a couple and their teenaged children, were on their way from Chauli to Chamba when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Tilak Raj, 46, who was the postal superintendent at Chamba head post office, his wife Ambika Devi, 42, son Atul,18, and daughter Sumisha, 15. The family stayed at Madoti village in Churah sub division.

Chamba superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said initial investigation showed Raj was driving the car when he lost control while negotiating a curve.

Villagers said they heard a bang and rushed to the rescue of the victims besides informing the police.

Further investigation to ascertain the cause of accident is underway.

