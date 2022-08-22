Himachal: Magisterial probe marked into Chakki railway bridge collapse
A portion of British-era bridge located on Himachal-Punjab border had on August 20 collapsed after one of its pillars caved in due to a flood in Chakki rivulet, a tributary of Beas
Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal has ordered a magisterial probe into the collapse of Chakki railway bridge on Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge in Nupur subdivision.
Additional district magistrate Rohit Rathour will conduct the inquiry and submit a report within 15 days. Jindal said that the ADM may associate technical wing of the Railways and other stakeholder departments during the probe.
It is worth mentioning that the authorities of Northern Railway’s Ferozepur division had declared the bridge ‘near unfit’ for plying of trains on August 2.
A technical team had inspected dilapidated piers and protection wall of the bridge and recommended indefinite suspension of train services and reconstruction of the bridge. The team had detected cracks in three pillars of the bridge.
Initially, railway authorities had suspended three trains on the track connecting Pathankot to Jogindernagar in Mandi on July 1 keeping in view the monsoon season and threat of landslides on the railway line, while all services were suspended on July 17 after the damage was first detected.
Locals alleged that unregulated and illegal mining near the bridge for the past several years had weakened the foundation of its supporting pillars and protection wall.
Kangra valley railway, which is on the tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites under the Mountain Railways of India category, was planned in 1926 and commissioned in 1929.
Initially, the track was meant to ferry machinery for Shanan power project in Jogindernagar and passenger services were introduced later.
This railway service is lifeline for hundreds of villages in Kangra district which are not properly connected. Thousands of commuters used to travel in the trains on this track daily before the pandemic hit.
There are about 33 stations on this route and train is the only mode of transportation in some of the remote villages of the district.
Sikhs reiterate demand for gurdwara at Har-ki-Pauri
The Sikh community has again raised the issue of the construction of Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara near Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar district. “We are peacefully carrying on the movement to get Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara constructed at the very place it used to exist a few decades ago. It is a matter of faith, religious-spiritual attachment, history and immense pride that Gyan Godri Gurdwara gets constructed again,” said Subba Singh Dhillon, a Sikh community representative.
HP cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 22, five persons still missing
Death toll of Saturday flashfloods and landslides after series of cloudburst in Himachal rose to 22 on Sunday, while five missing people still remained untraceable, authorities said. Twenty-two people have died and 12 injured in multiple landslides and flashfloods in Himachal on Saturday. Mandi, Chamba and Kangra were the worst-hit districts. Body of a woman missing in Baghi village near Katuala in Drang area of Mandi has been recovered by emergency workers.
5-yr-old among 4 killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: Four persons, including a five-year-old child, were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a canter truck near Badoan village on the Chandigarh road on Sunday noon. The car was coming from the Dasuya side, said the police. The victims were identified as Gurdeep Kaur, 55, a resident of Anandpur Sahib, her daughter Jagjit Kaur, 35, of Dasuya, granddaughter Kiranjot Kaur, 5, and a resident of Dasuya, driver Vicky.
ASI dies of bullet injury in Muktsar SSP office complex
Bathinda: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died of a gunshot injury at the Muktsar SSP office complex on Sunday. Qasim Ali, 55, suffered a fatal bullet injury on his temple in the parking lot. After the incident, Ali was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Muktsar SSP Sachin Gupta said no foul play was suspected and Ali died of 'accidental firing' from his service revolver.
Sangrur RTA scam: Officials issued vehicle fitness certificate in 60 seconds
The VB had on Friday unearthed a scam involving the issuance of vehicle fitness certificate in the Sangrur regional transport authority office and arrested three people, including two employees and a middleman. A case was been registered against middlemen Dharminder Pal, motor vehicle inspector Mahinder Pal, clerk Gurcharan Singh, data entry operator Jagsir Singh, RTA Ravinder Singh Gill, alias Bunty, and Sukhwinder Sukhi, besides private agents.
