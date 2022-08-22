Chamba postal dept official among 4 of family killed in car mishap in Himachal

Four members of a family were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Dand on the Kaila-Dugli-Kainthli road in remote Churah sub division of Chamba district late on Sunday.

Also read: Himachal: Magisterial probe marked into Chakki railway bridge collapse

Police said on Monday that the family, comprising a couple and their teenaged children, were on their way from Chauli to Chamba when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Tilak Raj, 46, who was the postal superintendent at Chamba head post office, his wife Ambika Devi, 42, son Atul,18, and daughter Sumisha, 15. The family stayed at Madoti village in Churah sub division.

Chamba superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said initial investigation showed Raj was driving the car when he lost control while negotiating a curve.

Villagers said they heard a bang and rushed to the rescue of the victims besides informing the police.

Further investigation to ascertain the cause of accident is underway.