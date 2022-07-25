Chamba ‘rumals’, folk songs mark the return of Minjar Mela
The heritage and folk traditions of Himachal Pradesh have played an important role in the state’s progress and development, governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Sunday. He was speaking on the opening day of Chamba’s International Minjar Mela.
The historic fair made a return after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus. Chamba municipal council president Neelam Nayyar presented the governor with a minjar, a silk tassel unique to the region. The governor was also presented with a Chamba rumal, another distinctive handicraft.
Speaking on the occasion, Arlekar said the fair had its own identity. He expressed happiness over the efforts being made to promote the art and culture and maintain social harmony, before stressing upon the appropriate inclusion of modernity in the successful organisation of the fair.
Arlekar highlighted Chamba’s rich tradition of folk, saying the people of the region had done well to protect the same. He further said the state had managed to keep its tradition alive despite the several modern influences, crediting the various fairs and festivals celebrated across the entire state for contributing towards the same.
Arlekar also hailed the region’s handicraft, the famed Chamba rumal and chappal in particular, saying they had brought international recognition to the region.
Earlier, the governor had formally inaugurated the Minjar Fair by hoisting the Indian national flag, accompanied by traditional Kunjadi Malhar songs. He also inaugurated the exhibition put up by various state government departments, boards and corporations.
The Minjar Mela Sports Competitions was also declared open in the presence of superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav.
Chamba deputy commissioner and president of the fair committee said the interest of every section of the public had been taken into consideration while organising the cultural event, adding that the artists from Chamba and other districts of the state would perform different acts during the three-day fair.
Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha’s deputy speaker Hansraj and Chamba member of the legislature Pawan Nayyar were also present on the opening day of the fair.
The history
Chamba’s Minjar Mela is believed to have first started back in the 10th century to mark the King Sahila Varman triumph over the King of Kangra. It has also come to symbolise the blossoming of maize in, and is associated with the monsoon, wherein farmers pray for generous rain in hopes of a good harvest.
