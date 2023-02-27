Chances of light rain in Chandigarh

An incoming Western Disturbance (WD) may bring light rain and cloudy weather to the city on Wednesday from Tuesday itself as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An incoming Western Disturbance (WD) may bring light rain and cloudy weather to Chandigarh. (HT File)

IMD officials said gusty winds are also likely from Tuesday. Rain, however, is unlikely to continue on Thursday and the skies will begin to clear up thereafter.

The rain is unlikely to have much effect on the temperature for now as per the IMD, but the maximum temperature can rise by 2-3 degrees after the system has passed the region.

Maximum temperature went up slightly from 29.1°C on Sunday to 29.°C on Monday, 4.6 degrees above normal. Minimum temperature also went up from 11.7°C on Sunday to 12.8°C on Monday, 3.2 degrees above normal. In the next three days maximum temperature will remain between 27°C and 29°C while minimum temperature will remain between 13°C and 15°C.