Chandigarh: 1.55L cash, gold jewellery stolen from wedding in Sector 42

A wedding celebration turned sour after gold items and cash worth several lakhs were stolen from the groom's brother at Sector-42 Community Centre in Chandigarh.

Complainant Krishan Raj, a resident of Mauli Jagran, told police that on September 15 he was attending his younger brother Kartik Raj’s wedding and had placed a bag containing valuable jewellery, and cash beside him while seated on a sofa near the stage.

The jewellery included a gold bracelet, three gold chains, one ring, two pairs of earrings, a silver plate with glass, bowl, a silver idol, and two silver lamps, besides ₹1,55,000 in cash.

Meanwhile, two unknown individuals, who were seen roaming around the venue, managed to steal the bag and escaped, he alleged.

