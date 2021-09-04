Chandigarh: 10 to get state award on Teachers’ Day

The UT education department has named 10 teachers this year who will receive a state award by the department on Teachers’ Day celebrated on September 5.

While every year a function to honour the teachers is held by the department at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18, this year a small ceremony will be held. The winners include principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 37, Rajan Jain; lecturers Deepak Kumar of GMSSS Dhanas and Pushpanjali of GMSSS, Sector 18; TGT teachers Pardeep Kumar of GMSSS, Sector 10, Parveen Kumari of GGMSSS, Sector 20B, and Gurjeet Singh of GMHS, Sector 43; JBT teachers Kamini Rawat of GMHS, pocket number 1, Manimajra, and Hardeep Singh of GMSSS, Sector 33; and Amandeep Sahni of GMHS, Sector 49D, and Neetu of GHS, Sector 38D, who are both on deputation from Punjab.

Eight teachers also received commendation certificates including Renu Gupta of GMSSS, MHC, Manimajra; Gurpreet Kaur of GGMSSS, Sector 18; Satinder Kaur of GMSSS, Sector 16; Shashi Kumar of GMSSS Manimajra Town, Narendra Singh of Institute for the Blind in Sector 26, Anju Rani of GGMSSS Sector 18, Mohammad Intzaar of GHS Pocket 1 Manimajra and Shashi Bhushan of GMSSS Sector 46.

Each state awardee will be given a cash prize of ₹21,000 while those being awarded the commendation certificate will be given a cash prize of ₹5,100.

The education department has also included 10 special appreciation awards for those who helped prepare students for the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) exams to be held in 2022. The recipients include UT deputy director 2 of school education Ravinder Kaur; mission coordinator of Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh, Manjit Kaur; principal of DAV Model School, Sector 15, Anuja Sharma; principal of St Johns High School, Sector 36, Kavita Das; principal of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, Reema Dewan; principal of GMSSS, Sector 22, Rajiv Kumar; principal of GMSSS, Sector 21, Sukhpal Kaur; principal of GMSSS, Sector 35, Davinder Singh; physics lecturer at SCERT, Sector 32, Pooja Sharma; and TGT at SCERT, Sector 32, Serbjeet Kaur.

No teachers from Chandigarh have featured in the list of 44 who are being conferred national awards by the Union ministry of education.