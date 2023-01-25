Chandigarh: 14.4 mm rain brings mercury down to 18.9°C

With a Western Disturbance active over the region, the city on Tuesday received 14.4 mm rain that caused the day temperature to plunge by seven degrees.

After rising to 25.6°C on Monday, the maximum temperature dipped to 18.9°C on Tuesday, 1.4 degree below normal. But Tuesday was still warmer than the coldest day so far this month – January 10 (11.5°C).

On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 6.7°C to 9.4°C, 3.8 degrees above normal.

Due to the rain, an old peepal tree collapsed near Mansa Devi Chowk at Manimajra. While no injuries were reported, around four vehicles were damaged. Traffic snarls affected commuters until the tree was cleared.

More showers ahead

According to the India Meteorological Department, chances of rain will continue on Wednesday, while clear weather is likely on Republic Day on Thursday. But rain may return over the weekend when another Western Disturbance is likely to affect the region.

So far in January, the city has recorded 20.3 mm rain. In comparison, 203.9 mm rain was logged in the month last year, making it the wettest January of all time since the IMD observatory started maintaining records in 1953.

January 23, 2022, alone had clocked 45.9 mm rain, the highest in a single day that month.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 18°C and 20°C, and the minimum temperature between 9°C and 10°C.