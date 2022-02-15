Chandigarh: 14.6% attendance recorded as govt schools reopen at full capacity

Government schools in Chandigarh recorded 14.61% attendance as they reopened at full capacity on Monday for the first time since January 10.

Physical classes had resumed for Class 10 onwards from February 1 and these classes saw a higher attendance. As per officials of the UT education department, there are 1,51,109 students enrolled in government schools, of which 22,080 showed up. The highest attendance of 30.88% was of Class 11, while only 6.58% of pre-primary students attended. Online classes are still being held simultaneously.

As per UT director of school education Palika Arora, the attendance is expected to rise in the coming days as students are getting used to going to offline classes again. Many private schools also reopened from Monday. President of the Independent School Association (ISA) HS Mamik, said, “While the response was lower than what we had expected, we expect it will increase further as parents feel more reassured.”