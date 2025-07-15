Chandigarh: 14 stolen two-wheelers traced with arrest of 6

Through a special crackdown, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested six vehicle lifters, leading to the recovery of 14 stolen two-wheelers, including motorcycles and scooters. The recoveries were made through a special drive by crime branch of the Chandigarh Police. (HT)

Acting on secret information and sustained surveillance, a team of around 30 police officials apprehended the accused from various parts of the city.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bikram Ram Singh, 35, a resident of Mohali, from whom a motorcycle and a TVS luna were recovered.

He already has a theft case registered against him in Sarangpur.

The second accused, Budhram, 20, of Maloya Colony, was found in possession of one motorcycle and one Honda Activa, and has prior cases under the Arms Act and theft.

The third accused, Rohit, from Jhampur, Mohali, had two Honda Activa and one motorcycle in his possession. He is also named in previous theft and NDPS Act cases.

Karan, 19, also from Maloya Colony, was caught with a stolen motorcycle. Ravi Kumar, 34, another resident of Maloya Colony, was found with one motorcycle and two Honda Activa. The sixth accused, Sanjeev Kumar, 28, from Milk Colony, Dhanas, had two Honda Activa and one motorcycle in his possession.

The arrests have helped police solve at least eight previously untraced vehicle theft cases registered at various police stations, including those in Sectors 34, 36, 39, Manimajra and Sarangpur.

According to police, the accused parked the stolen vehicles in various areas in Chandigarh and later transported them for resale, often dismantling parts like batteries to sell separately.