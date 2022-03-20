Chandigarh | 15 stolen bicycles recovered as Sector 52 resident arrested
Police arrested a cycle thief, recovering 15 high-end cycles of an estimated cost of ₹1.8 lakhs.
The accused, identified as Harish alias Harsh of EWS Flats, Sector 52, was arrested following a tip-off.
Police said the accused recently stole a bicycle from Sector 21 and a case under sections 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 19 police station.
The accused was later presented in court and sent to a one-day police remand after which the 14 other bicycles were recovered from him.
Police said the accused is a drug addict and had been stealing bicycles for a long time. He used to sell the stolen bicycles at discounted rates.
Four burglars arrested, 50 mobile phones recovered
Police’s operation cell, meanwhile, arrested four burglars who had broken into two mobile shops in Sectors 36 and 37 and stolen 50 mobile phones, a tablet and a smartwatch.
The accused, identified as Ranjit Singh and Ajay of Rajiv Colony Shahpur, Sector 38 West and Baljit Singh and Bishal Kumar alias Bishal Seth of Dadumajra, were arrested following tip-offs.
Police made the arrest in Sector 22, recovering the stolen phones and smart watches. The accused had stolen 38 phones and the smart watch from Sector 36 and 12 more phones and a tablet from Sector 37. The total estimated cost of the recovered electronics was around ₹26 lakhs.
