Chandigarh: 18.8mm rain brings down mercury

The city recorded 18.8mm rain on Monday, causing the day temperature to plunge by eight notches. This was the wettest October day since 2021 when 29.7 mm rain was recorded on October 25. Commuters brave the rain in Chandigarh on Monday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

Monday’s downpour took the monthly rain tally to 23.4 mm rain, making it the third wettest October that the city has seen in a decade.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of light rain on Tuesday as well, however, from Wednesday, dry weather is on cards.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “A strong western disturbance is active in the region which caused the downpour. Usually, western disturbances are not this strong in October.”

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region around October 20 but it is likely to be weaker and won’t bring rain to the city.

The maximum temperature slipped to 24.9°C on Monday, 6.8 degrees below normal. The minimum went from 19.2°C on Sunday to 18.6°C on Monday, 0.7 degrees above normal. Humidity stayed between 63% and 91%.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 19°C and 20°C.

Tree collapse in Sector 8-C

Around 11:30 am, an old tree collapsed in the parking lot of the Sector 8-C market, damaging five vehicles parked there. The vehicles belonged to bank employees working here. No casualties were reported in the incident. As per officials, around 70% of the roots of the tree had been eaten by termites, causing it to collapse.

