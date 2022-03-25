Chandigarh: 18 stolen cycles recovered from man held for mobile theft

The Chandigarh police on Thursday recovered 18 cycles from a 26-year-old man who was arrested in a mobile theft case on March 21. The accused, Ankush alias Pinka, a resident of Burai village was arrested for stealing a mobile phone of a construction employee from GMCH 32.

“During investigation, the accused disclosed that he had also stolen cycles from different parts of Chandigarh. He was on two days police remand and now has now been sent to judicial custody,” said police.

MORE CHANDIGARH NEWS IN BRIEFS

NSS camp starts at Govt Yoga College

A seven-day NSS special camp started at Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, on Thursday. The chief guest on the occasion was Ashwani Koul, NSS programme coordinator, Panjab University. The programme commenced with a lamp lighting followed by mantra chanting by 50 NSS volunteers.

Webinar on DNA fingerprinting at PU

The institute of forensic science and criminology, Panjab University, organised a special online lecture on ‘‘DNA fingerprinting- forensic and medico-legal perspective’’. The chairperson, Vishal Sharma, hosted the webinar and said new methods need to be implemented to solve crimes.

Vocal recital marks fourth day of the 51st All India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan

The fourth day of the 51st All India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan was marked by a recital by prominent vocalist Shounak Abhisheki and an incredible Kuchipudi dance performance by Vyjanthi Kashi at Tagore Theatre on Thursday.

Book released in memory of Dr BS Chavan

The Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31, and Parivartan, an NGO, jointly organised the second annual research day and professor BS Chavan memorial rehabilitation program in the memory of Late Dr B S Chavan. On the occasion, a book was released in Chavan’s memory.

PU- Cambridge workshop ends

Panjab University’s workshop based on the research project “Transforming India’s Green Revolution by research and empowerment for sustainable food supplies (TIGR2ESS)” ended on Thursday. More than 20 Indian and UK institutions have been involved in the project.

Workshop on TB to start today

A two-day CME-cum-workshop being organised by PGIMER’s department of medical microbiology to observe World Tuberculosis Week will start on Friday . Dr Sunil Sethi, professor and organising secretary, said that over 300 delegates from all over India will be attending this event .