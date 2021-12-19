Chandigarh: 19-year-old held for bicycle theft

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for bicycle theft, Chandigarh Police said on Saturday. In his complaint, Himanshu of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 said that an unknown person had stolen his bicycle parked outside his house on the intervening night of December 14 and December 15. A case was registered under section 379 and section 411 of the IPC was added later. The police have arrested Parmod of Mauli Jagran for the theft and also recovered seven stolen cycles from his possession. The accused told the police that he used to steal bicycles from different sectors of Chandigarh.

Three arrested for gambling

Chandigarh Police have arrested three persons for gambling. The accused are Suresh, 32, and Sandeep of Daddumajra Colony and Vivek, 19, of Sector 25. They were caught while playing satta in a park on Friday. The police have also recovered ₹3,850 from the accused. A case under the provisions of the Gambling Act was registered at the Maloya police station against them. They were later released on bail.

Military lit fest: Fifth edition’s 3rd episode screened

The third episode of the fifth edition of Military Literature Festival was screened on Saturday. This year’s theme is ‘Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Liberation War’. Four sessions were held on Saturday. The first one was on air and naval operations, which was addressed by Sqn Ldr PPS Gill. Another session on paradrop at Tangail was addressed by Brig PK Ghosh. Lt Gen KJ Singh spoke on Taliban and competitive extremism. A panel discussion on ‘Afghanistan: What lies ahead’ was conducted by Ambassador Gurjit Singh, Ambassador Vivek Katju and Dr Christine Fair. Sunday will mark the last day of the festival.

Haryana folk singer enthrals audience at Kalagram

The four-day ‘Raagini and Saang Mahotsava’ is being organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) at Kalagram. Saturday marked the third day of the event, which started with Haryana folk singer Bali Ram Sharma singing bhajans and ‘raagini’.

Road safety programme held at Sector-54 govt school

A road safety programme was organised at the government high school in Sector 54 by the awareness team of the Chandigarh traffic police. DSP (Traffic R&D) Jaswinder Singh discussed the Motor Vehicles Act along with the amendments made in 2019, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, and the Motor Vehicle Driving Regulation. The team also discussed the harmful effects of using mobile phones and wearing earphones while driving and the importance of wearing proper helmets and seat belts. Various road signages were also discussed. Videos of accidents were also shown and a quiz was conducted for the students.

PU women win NZ tennis title

Panjab University women bagged top honours in the North Zone Tennis Championship held at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Of Science And Technology, Murthal, Sonepat, beating Punjabi University, Patiala, 2-0, to take the title. Panjab University’s Himaanshika Singh beat Samriti 6-2, 6-0 and Simran Pritam beat Pooja 6-1, 6-2 to walk away with the title. The team had been trained by coach Birbal Wadhera. MD University, Rohtak, finished third and Jamia Milia Islamia, Delhi, was fourth.

PGIMER doctor given Lifetime achievement

As per the information shared by the Public Relations Officer of PGIMER, Prof. Shashanka Mohan Bose, former senior professor, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Association of Surgeons of India, the highest award of this prestigious organisation with a membership of more than 28,000 surgeons. The award was presented during the Fellowship Convocation of the association, which was held on Thursday at Visakhapatnam. Prof. Bose is known for his work in the fields of teaching and Research.

Competition to sensitise students, parents

A drawing and quiz competition was held at Museum and Art Gallery Sector 10. to sensitise parents and students to vote in the forthcoming election of Municipal Corporation (MC), scheduled for December 24. The event was organised in collaboration with the Education Department and State Election Commission and around 200 students of government schools from across the city participated.

Pay scales row: PU, college teachers continue to protest

The members of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Saturday held a protest march at the varsity’s dental institute over non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales as per seventh pay commission by the Punjab government. The protest was a part of statewide Education Bandh called by the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO). Mritunjay Kumar, president of PUTA, briefed teachers about the efforts being made at the level of PUTA/PFUCTO to get the issues resolved at the earliest.