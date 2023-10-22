Chandigarh: 2 booked for assaulting, snatching mobile phone of cab driver

Mataur police have booked two unidentified persons for assaulting a cab driver and snatching his mobile and wallet in Phase 7, flower market, Mohali.

Mataur police booked unidentified men under Sections 379-b (snatching with hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (act done by more than one person) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). (iStock)

Vanu Galhotra,29, a native of Ferozepur who is currently residing in Sector 125, Kharar told police that on October 1, he was waiting for passengers for a drive to airport following which he slept in the back seat of the car while parking it in Sector 7 market around 2 am.

“When I woke up, I found two men sitting in the driving seat and passenger seat of my car. When confronted, they threatened to kill me. One of them hit me on my face with a sharp-edged weapon leaving me bleeding and fled with my phone and wallet in the car,” Galhotra said who claimed that he submitted a police complaint the same day but the case was registered now.

