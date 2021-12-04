Chandigarh: 2 fall prey to bike-borne snatchers
A female student lost her phone and a labourer lost his mobile phone to bike-borne snatchers in Chandigarh; cases have been registered
Published on Dec 04, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Two people in Chandigarh fell prey to motorcycle-borne snatchers in the past 24 hours. Vanshika, a resident of Rajpura, who is a BEd student, stated that two bikers snatched her purse in front of the NCB office in Sector 25 on Friday. She added that the purse contained ₹2,000 along with other important documents.
Meanwhile, Avdesh, a resident of Dhanas, who works as a labourer, stated that he was going home when his mobile phone was snatched. Snatching cases have been registered in both incidents.