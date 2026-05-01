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Chandigarh: 2 gangsters caught after encounter in Panchkula

Police spotted the duo near a dumping site in the area, where they were riding a motorcycle without a registration plate

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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Two alleged gang members were injured in an encounter near the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Sector 23, on Thursday evening, with police claiming to have foiled an extortion attempt on a Karnal dhaba.

The forensic team collecting blood samples on the encounter spot in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The accused have been identified as Mukesh, 34, and Sonu, 23, of Guhla-Cheeka in Kaithal, who are believed to be linked to the Noni Rana and Monu Gurjar gang. Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the exchange of fire and were admitted to Sector 6 civil hospital.

According to deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amrinder Singh, the district’s anti-narcotics cell had information about the suspects’ movement with illegal weapons. Acting on the tip-off, police set up checkpoints and intensified patrolling in Sector 23.

Police spotted the duo near a dumping site in the area, where they were riding a motorcycle without a registration plate. When officers attempted to stop them, the suspects lost control over the two-wheeler and allegedly opened fire while trying to escape.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 2 gangsters caught after encounter in Panchkula
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 2 gangsters caught after encounter in Panchkula
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