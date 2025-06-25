Chandigarh: 2 held in Ram Darbar firing case; two firearms, cartridges recovered

The Chandigarh police crime branch has arrested two individuals in connection with a firing incident that occurred in the early hours of June 21 in Ram Darbar Phase 2. Police also recovered two illegal firearms and live cartridges from the accused, who allegedly opened fire to intimidate a local resident over a personal rivalry. They were identified as Monu Jaiswal, 25, a resident of Hallo Majra and Pawan, 22, from Maloya. (HT photo for representation)

According to police, the firing took place around 12.30 am on the night between June 20 and 21. The complainant, Samdarsh Kumar of Ram Darbar, stated that he had returned home after visiting Sector 32 market with a friend. After parking his car outside, he went inside and minutes later, his father heard a loud noise outside.

When they stepped out, they found the driver-side window of the car shattered and an empty cartridge lying on the road. Believing the firing was meant to scare him, Samdarsh approached the police.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch apprehended two suspects on June 23 near Ziri Mandi Chowk. The duo was riding a motorcycle with a temporary registration number. They were identified as Monu Jaiswal, 25, a resident of Hallo Majra and Pawan, 22, from Maloya.

During interrogation, both confessed their involvement in the firing. They told the police that the act was motivated by a personal rivalry with Monty, a friend of the complainant, Samdarsh Kumar (also known as Joseph). In an attempt to send a threatening message, they fired at Joseph’s parked car in Ram Darbar.

On June 24, both accused were presented before a local court, which granted two days’ police custody for further interrogation. According to police, Monu Jaiswal has a previous criminal record and was involved in a murder case under Sections 302, 307, 324, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, registered at PS-17, Chandigarh. Police officials confirmed that the motive was personal enmity, and the accused wanted to intimidate Monty by targeting his associate’s vehicle.