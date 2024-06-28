 Chandigarh: 2 snatchers land in police net - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: 2 snatchers land in police net

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 28, 2024 09:08 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Parvinder Singh alias Pinder, 25, and Lucky, 24, both from Nayagaon, which is bordered by Chandigarh

Two persons, allegedly involved in multiple snatching cases across the city, landed in the police net on Wednesday.

The snatchers had targeted multiple people in Chandigarh. (HT photos)
The accused have been identified as Parvinder Singh alias Pinder, 25, and Lucky, 24, both from Nayagaon.

The duo had executed at least two snatchings in the wee hours of June 10.

One of their victims was Rohit Chand, a waiter at a club in Sector 9, who was targeted around 2.15 am when he was returning home after his shift. Chand said that three men on a motorcycle had snatched his mobile phone and two silver chains near Sector 9 C/D dividing road.

The second victim, Gurpreet Singh of Nayagaon, was targeted near Sector 14/15/24/25 Chowk, around 2.30 am the same night. He lost his mobile phone and 2,000 kept in the mobile cover to three bike-borne men.

Cases under Section 379-A (theft) were registered at the police stations in Sector 3 and 11.

The duo was nabbed from Kaimbala and a snatched mobile phone was recovered from Pinder. The motorcycle used in the snatching was also taken into possession. Police said Lucky is named in at least two other theft cases in Nayagaon.

Chandigarh: 2 snatchers land in police net
