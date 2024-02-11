Chandigarh: 2 staffers of autism centre arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy

The manager and a caretaker of an autism institute in Sector 24, Chandigarh, have been arrested after it came to light that a 10-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at the centre. The manager and a caretaker of an autism institute in Sector 24, Chandigarh, have been arrested after it came to light that a 10-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at the centre. (HT File)

The boy, whose parents are non-residents Indians (NRIs), filed a police complaint after finding injury marks on the boy’s body.

Sources said the boy’s parents lived abroad while he has been in the institute’s care for around two years. He suffers from autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The couple had recently returned to India after which they took the boy home.

The father alleged that when his wife was taking the child to the bathroom for a bath, he seemed visibly scared. Later, they found injury marks around the boy’s private parts.

Following this, they filed a police complaint through the Integrated Complaint Management System (ICMS) on February 1 and attached pictures of the boy’s injury marks.

The parents also alleged that the accused had captured some objectionable pictures and videos of the boy.

After the complaint reached the office of the senior superintendent of police, it was forwarded to the Sector 11 police station following which a woman police officer was tasked with the probe, sources said.

The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the two accused. They were produced before the duty magistrate, district court, Sector 43, and sent to one-day police custody.