Chandigarh: 2 tricity residents duped of 3 crore in stock market investment scam

Two tricity residents fell prey to cyber fraud amounting to ₹3.05 crore through an online stock market investment scam. In the first case, the cyber crime police have apprehended the tenth accused in a July 2024 cyber fraud case, in which a Panchkula resident was duped of ₹1.75 crore through a stock market investment fraud. The accused, identified as Kishan, a resident of Kutch district in Gujarat, was held during a raid conducted on Monday. During the probe, investigators found that the funds were routed through bank accounts in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Mobile numbers used to guide the victim and coordinate the fraud were also traced back to the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

In a complaint filed by a Panchkula resident on July 31, 2024, the victim alleged that on July 5, he came across a share market–related advertisement on Facebook and liked it. Shortly after, he received a link on WhatsApp promising double returns on investments in the stock market. Falling for the scam, the complainant invested large sums of money and was eventually cheated of approximately ₹1.75 crore.

Police had registered a case under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340, and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been remanded to seven days of police custody for interrogation. Police are now questioning the arrested accused to identify remaining members of the fraud network and trace the siphoned funds.

21-year-old arrested in online IPO trading fraud

Chandigarh The cyber crime police station has arrested a 21-year-old man for his alleged role in an online investment fraud in which a city resident was duped after being lured into a fake WhatsApp group promoting IPO block trading. The arrested accused has been identified as Rohit Meena.

According to the complaint filed by a resident of Chandigarh, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group that portrayed itself as an expert platform offering high-profit investments in IPO block trading. The group members convinced him by sharing fabricated profit screenshots and trading charts, following which he transferred money into multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

When no returns were received and communication stopped, he realised he had been cheated and approached the cyber crime police.

During the probe, investigators found that the funds were routed through bank accounts in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Mobile numbers used to guide the victim and coordinate the fraud were also traced back to the accused.

A mobile phone allegedly used in the execution of the fraud was recovered from him. During questioning, Meena disclosed the involvement of at least one more suspect, suggesting a wider network behind the scam.

Officials said the investigation is at an early stage, and the seized digital devices will be analysed in detail. Police are also tracing the complete money trail and working to identify and arrest other members of the gang involved in the fraud.