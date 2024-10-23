Chandigarh: 20-year-old held with 15 stolen mobile phones

Police arrested a 20-year-old man in a mobile phone theft case and recovered 15 stolen phones and a motorcycle from his possession. During interrogation, Ajay admitted to snatching mobile phones across various locations, including Chandigarh, Omaxe City, Togan village, Kharar and Mullanpur. (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Ajay Kumar, alias Gaggi, a resident of Tira village near Balmiki Mandir in Mullanpur, Mohali. He was arrested from the parking lot of Batra Cinema in Sector 37, Chandigarh.

Complainant Vijay Kumar, a resident of Mullanpur, Mohali, said on October 14 around 11.15 am, he was travelling to the Sector-43 court on his electric scooter. As he reached the Namdhari Marble bus stop in Sarangpur, two men on a black-coloured bike approached him and snatched his Vivo mobile phone from the scooter tray before fleeing the scene.

During interrogation, Ajay admitted to snatching mobile phones across various locations, including Chandigarh, Omaxe City, Togan village, Kharar and Mullanpur.

The accused has no previous criminal record. He is addicted to heroin and committed thefts to fund his drug addiction, said police. A case was registered on October 20 under Sections 303(2) and 317(2) of BNS at Sarangpur police station.