Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 20-year-old held with 15 stolen mobile phones

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 23, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The accused was identified as Ajay Kumar, alias Gaggi, a resident of Tira village near Balmiki Mandir in Mullanpur, Mohali; he was arrested from the parking lot of Batra Cinema in Sector 37, Chandigarh

Police arrested a 20-year-old man in a mobile phone theft case and recovered 15 stolen phones and a motorcycle from his possession.

During interrogation, Ajay admitted to snatching mobile phones across various locations, including Chandigarh, Omaxe City, Togan village, Kharar and Mullanpur. (HT Photo)
During interrogation, Ajay admitted to snatching mobile phones across various locations, including Chandigarh, Omaxe City, Togan village, Kharar and Mullanpur. (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Ajay Kumar, alias Gaggi, a resident of Tira village near Balmiki Mandir in Mullanpur, Mohali. He was arrested from the parking lot of Batra Cinema in Sector 37, Chandigarh.

Complainant Vijay Kumar, a resident of Mullanpur, Mohali, said on October 14 around 11.15 am, he was travelling to the Sector-43 court on his electric scooter. As he reached the Namdhari Marble bus stop in Sarangpur, two men on a black-coloured bike approached him and snatched his Vivo mobile phone from the scooter tray before fleeing the scene.

During interrogation, Ajay admitted to snatching mobile phones across various locations, including Chandigarh, Omaxe City, Togan village, Kharar and Mullanpur.

The accused has no previous criminal record. He is addicted to heroin and committed thefts to fund his drug addiction, said police. A case was registered on October 20 under Sections 303(2) and 317(2) of BNS at Sarangpur police station.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //